Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,331 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 0.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $176.77. 386,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

