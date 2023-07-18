Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,464. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

