ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Update

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $127,855.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $85,618.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,493,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,599,609.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,324 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ON24 by 626.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,644 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in ON24 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 502,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Up 0.5 %

ONTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,383. The company has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.12. ON24 has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

