OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at $2,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 4,281.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

