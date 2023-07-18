Oppenheimer Lowers Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target to $10.00

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.15.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

