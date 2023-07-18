Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
NYSE ORN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $96.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
