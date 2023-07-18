Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $96.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.