Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.14 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2118644 EPS for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$127,600.00. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

