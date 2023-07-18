Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

