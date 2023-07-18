Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

