Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.8 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.45.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
