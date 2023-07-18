Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.8 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

