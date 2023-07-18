Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 2,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.