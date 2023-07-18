Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -47.76% -40.14% -18.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 179 1231 1572 35 2.48

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 424.16%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.06 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $11.27 billion $1.66 billion 67.59

Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group rivals beat Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

