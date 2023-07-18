PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $106,627.80 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.6 %

PD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 995,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,335,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,913,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

