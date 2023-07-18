PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $106,627.80 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PagerDuty Trading Down 0.6 %
PD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 995,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.