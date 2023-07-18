Pan American Silver Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,330 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 6,062 call options.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.17. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

