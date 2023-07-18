Parity Group (LON:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.61 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

