Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $446.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.85.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $400.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $402.99.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

