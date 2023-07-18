Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

