Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $559.25 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $559.25 million and $1.47 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 561,714,310 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

