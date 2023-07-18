PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

