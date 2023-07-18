PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Insider Activity

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

