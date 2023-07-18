Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTPI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

