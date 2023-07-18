Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.91

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 298222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Photronics's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Photronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

