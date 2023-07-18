Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,794,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 13,075,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.1 days.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PILBF traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 120,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,992. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

