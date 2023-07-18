PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 43.3% in June

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 574,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,251,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 155,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

