Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $1.13 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.