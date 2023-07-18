Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 56,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,269 call options.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,415,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,177. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

