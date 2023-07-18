Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 221,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.