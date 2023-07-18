PotCoin Market Cap Achieves $254,021.48 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 76.8% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $254,021.48 and approximately $11.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00306640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,137 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.