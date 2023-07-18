PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Up 41.2% in June

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 729,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,658. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

PWSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,307 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after acquiring an additional 711,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,619,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 607,248 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 314,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,052 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

