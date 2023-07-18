PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

