Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other news, insider Laton Spahr purchased 15,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 19,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,256. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

