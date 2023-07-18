Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323. The company has a market cap of $458.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 355.69% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Procaps Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

