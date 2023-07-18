Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $162.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

