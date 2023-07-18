Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.56-$5.60 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 6,319,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,146. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

