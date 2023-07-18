Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.56-$5.60 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 6,319,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,146. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.