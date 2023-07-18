ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.59

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 45598765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.