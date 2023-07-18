ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.59

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 45598765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

