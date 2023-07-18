ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.59

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 45598765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
