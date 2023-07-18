ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.09

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 1191054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 34.2% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 103,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after buying an additional 305,504 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

