QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.54 million and $173.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,119.08 or 1.00057806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151942 USD and is up 25.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $343.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

