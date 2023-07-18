Radicle Market Cap Hits $77.91 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005243 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $77.91 million and $3.90 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radicle

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

