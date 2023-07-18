RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.05

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 577302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RDNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,418.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,423,000 after buying an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after buying an additional 391,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.