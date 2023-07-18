Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of UTG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 293,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,403. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $34.02.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
