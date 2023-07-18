Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 293,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,403. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

