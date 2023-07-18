Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

RRR stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $17,769,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

