Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 1,548,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,615,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Redfin Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Redfin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

