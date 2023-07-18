ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $333,330.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.12. 427,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.