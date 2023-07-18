Reviewing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $700,000.00 0.51 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Vimeo $433.03 million 1.60 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -13.06

Analyst Recommendations

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vimeo has a consensus price target of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 45.04%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Global Arena.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -426.17% N/A -293.41% Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96%

Summary

Vimeo beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

