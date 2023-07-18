Reviewing InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) & Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Selina Hospitality and InterContinental Hotels Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 InterContinental Hotels Group 1 8 1 0 2.00

Selina Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus price target of $5,466.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7,568.21%. Given InterContinental Hotels Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterContinental Hotels Group is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A InterContinental Hotels Group $3.89 billion 3.11 $375.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Selina Hospitality and InterContinental Hotels Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Volatility & Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group beats Selina Hospitality on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

