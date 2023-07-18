Reviewing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iClick Interactive Asia Group and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NetEase 0 0 4 0 3.00

NetEase has a consensus price target of $114.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 0.06 -$200.88 million ($6.19) -0.27 NetEase $13.99 billion 4.97 $2.95 billion $5.01 21.20

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -118.81% -81.16% -45.53% NetEase 23.13% 20.23% 12.73%

Summary

NetEase beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities. It also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing campaigns. In addition, the company offers enterprise solutions that help clients collect information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. It sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

