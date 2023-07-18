RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Shares Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 544,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

RIV Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 118.18 and a quick ratio of 117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

