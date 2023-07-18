Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROK opened at $342.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $203.94 and a twelve month high of $343.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average is $290.01.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

