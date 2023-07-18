Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.23

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.23 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 29059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $985.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 14,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,809,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $133,552,521. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,126 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

