Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,704. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 1,350.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

