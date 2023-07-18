Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,704. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.20.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
